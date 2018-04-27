Hot 20: Luke Combs Talks Ed Sheeran Bromance

When Luke Combs hosted CMT Hot 20 Countdown while on tour in Seattle, Wash., Katie Cook asked him to pick a favorite career highlight in his last year and a half. But he couldn’t pick just one. There are too many for him to count.

His No. 1 breakout hits, “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours,” made him a multi-platinum-selling artist. A deluxe edition of his gold-selling debut, This One’s for You, arrives in June. A seven-date European tour launches Oct. 3 in Birmingham, England. And his recent Don’t Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour had two sold-out nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

“I think I never had this grandiose dream of being any country music star,” Combs told Cook. “I just slowly progressed into that’s what I’m doing.”

</noscript> </div> Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com And Ed Sheeran knows who he is. With only one album out, Combs filled his set on tour with a few covers; one of them being Sheeran’s hit, “Dive.” At one point during night one of the Ryman shows, Combs revealed his dream CMT Crossroads partner is Sheeran. After seeing Combs’ “Dive” cover online, the British pop singer then posted a video of himself singing “When It Rains It Pours” on social media. “I was playing a show when that went up, and so I came off the stage, and my manager was like, ‘You gotta see this video,’” Combs recalled. “It was really cool though. I’m a huge fan so that was really cool to see. “I think if you break it down, a lot of Ed’s songs could be country songs. I’ve always been kind of drawn to his music for that way.” CMT Hot 20 Countdown’s Combs interview airs on Saturday and Sunday (April 28-29) at 9 a.m. ET. CMT.com Staff



