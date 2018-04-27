Maddie & Tae Have a Big Story to Tell

“God, there’s something.”
That’s the conclusion that Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye come to in their new song “Friends Don’t.” And it’s also the conclusion I came to when I first listened to the duo’s debut album Start Here back in 2015.
There’s something about them; something about the way they craft their lyrics so effortlessly and something about the way they keep the instrumentation traditional, with enough banjo, fiddle, dobro, mandolin and steel guitar to make their music undeniably country.
So when the duo announced on Friday (April 27) new music was on the way, I knew it would be something.