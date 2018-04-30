Music

PHOTOS: Scenes From Stagecoach 2018

Headliners Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Florida Georgia Line Draw 80,000 Fans for Sold-Out Event
Editor’s note: An all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown airing May 5-6 at 9 a.m. ET will have exclusive footage from Stagecoach 2018.

The Stagecoach music festival wrapped another sold-out year in Indio, Calif. with 80,000 fans in attendance for the 2018 festival.

The three-day event (April 27-29) offered performances by more than 40 live acts representing all styles of country music, including mainstream, Americana and southern rock.

Highlights from the weekend included Sunday’s (April 29) finale by the CMA’s reigning entertainer of the year Garth Brooks with a special appearance by Trisha Yearwood. Keith Urban wrapped his Graffiti U album release week with a headlining performance on Saturday (April 28). Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley on Friday (April 27) welcomed onstage surprise guest Jason Derulo and the “yodeling kid,” Mason Ramsey. The 11-year-old is now a new recording artist with Atlantic Records and Big Loud after his performance of Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” at a Kentucky Walmart went viral online.

The event also included performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Lindsay Ell, the Georgia Satellites, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Cody Jinks, Gordon Lightfoot, Ronnie Milsap, Molly Hatchet, Kacey Musgraves, Carly Pearce, Tanya Tucker, Aaron Watson and Dwight Yoakam.

Enjoy scenes from Stagecoach 2018:

  1. Florida Georgia Line

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach
    Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  2. Florida Georgia Line and Mason Ramsey

    Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach
    Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  3. Mason Ramsey

    Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  4. Florida Georgia Line and Jason Derulo

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  5. Keith Urban

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  6. Kacey Musgraves

    Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach
    Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  7. Jake Owen

    Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach
    Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  8. Kelsea Ballerini

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  9. Kane Brown

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  10. Colter Wall

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  11. Aaron Watson

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  12. Runaway June and Guy Fieri

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  13. Ashley McBryde

    ason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  14. Lillie Mae

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  15. Jade Jackson

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  16. Kendell Marvel and Cody Jinks

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  17. Carly Pearce

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  18. Ronnie Milsap

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  19. Brothers Osborne

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  20. Jason Isbell

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  21. Tyler Childers

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  22. Midland

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach
    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach
    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  23. Delta Rae

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  24. Nikki Lane

    Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  25. Gordon Lightfoot

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  26. Brandy Clark

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  27. The Georgia Satellites

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  28. Lindsay Ell

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  29. Joshua Hedley

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  30. Jade Bird

    Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach

  31. Kendell Marvel

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach
