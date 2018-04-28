Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Well, it’s almost May. And you know what that means. Golf. And fishing. And bonfires. And a few other outdoorsy adventures.
Over the weekend, Jake Owen posted one of his first golf swings of the season, and one of his first attempts at Stagecoach crowd-surfing, Luke Bryan’s son Tate reeled one in, Blake Shelton had cocktails by the lake, Tim McGraw remembered to pay it forward, Jason Aldean’s son Memphis started singing, Keith Urban shared the stage with a country newcomer Dylan Brekke, Kacey Musgraves finally met her mouse muse, Maren Morris was angry on the inside about Nashville traffic, and Carrie Underwood shared one kind word about her beloved Predators.
The lake, feet and @smithworksvodka… pic.twitter.com/A5nSGW2K2P
Happy Pay It Forward Day #stayhumbleandkind #TeamMcGraw pic.twitter.com/4ZihkMMxSG
People walking the Nashville marathon making me miss my flight. pic.twitter.com/01h8PkGEzn
Glorious…
