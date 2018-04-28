PHOTOS: Country Artists Celebrate #OldHeadshotDay

We’re not sure who to blame (or thank) for creating the social media holiday known as #OldHeadshotDay, but let’s extend our gratitude because it became one of last week’s top posting trends.
Everyone from Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars to today’s top artists jumped on the bandwagon, posting their very first (or oldest they could dig up) headshots from their early days in entertainment long before they were household names.
Country artists got in on the fun, too, and we wanted to make sure fans had a chance to see these adorable throwback photos for themselves. Here are a few of our favorites:
-
Those freckles and that hair!
-
He’s been poppin’ his collar ever since he was a baby — well, a teenager at least. Look out, ladies.
-
We always knew Keifer Thompson was a cowboy.
-
That smile: little Margaret Durante, Rose’s given birth name, was born to be a star.
-
Whitney Duncan
Does she even age? This shot of the beautiful Post Monroe singer from ten years ago looks like it could’ve been taken yesterday.
-
Steve Moakler
This was definitely Moakler’s MySpace profile photo. And what a good one it is!
-
Sarah Buxton
There is smoke comin’ off of this singer-songwriter’s headshot from 2001. Teach us your way, girl!
-
Imagine the tiny little British accent coming out of this adorable future CMT Next Women of Country alum.
-
What a total doll baby! Eden was beautiful then and is beautiful now.