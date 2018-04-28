Music

PHOTOS: Country Artists Celebrate #OldHeadshotDay

Brett Eldredge, Reba McEntire and More Share Their Earliest Headshots
by 2h ago

We’re not sure who to blame (or thank) for creating the social media holiday known as #OldHeadshotDay, but let’s extend our gratitude because it became one of last week’s top posting trends.

Everyone from Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars to today’s top artists jumped on the bandwagon, posting their very first (or oldest they could dig up) headshots from their early days in entertainment long before they were household names.

Country artists got in on the fun, too, and we wanted to make sure fans had a chance to see these adorable throwback photos for themselves. Here are a few of our favorites:

  1. Reba McEntire

    I couldn’t pass up #oldheadshotday!!! #toomuchfun #headshots #reba #headshot

    A post shared by Reba (@reba) on

    Those freckles and that hair!

  2. Brett Eldredge

    Just a teenage kid poppin the collar for the ladies #oldheadshotday

    A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

    He’s been poppin’ his collar ever since he was a baby — well, a teenager at least. Look out, ladies.

  3. Thompson Square

    Here’s an old headshot for ya. #oldheadshotday

    A post shared by thompson square (@thompsonsquare) on

    We always knew Keifer Thompson was a cowboy.

  4. Maggie Rose

    #OldHeadshotDay

    A post shared by Maggie Rose (@iammaggierose) on

    That smile: little Margaret Durante, Rose’s given birth name, was born to be a star.

  5. Whitney Duncan

    Does she even age? This shot of the beautiful Post Monroe singer from ten years ago looks like it could’ve been taken yesterday.

  6. Steve Moakler

    This was definitely Moakler’s MySpace profile photo. And what a good one it is!

  7. Sarah Buxton

    So fly 2001 #oldheadshotday #adaylate

    A post shared by Sarah Buxton (@sarahbuxton) on

    There is smoke comin’ off of this singer-songwriter’s headshot from 2001. Teach us your way, girl!

  8. Lucie Silvas

    Such a baller, right ? #oldheadshotday

    A post shared by LUCIE SILVAS (@luciesilvas) on

    Imagine the tiny little British accent coming out of this adorable future CMT Next Women of Country alum.

  9. Brooke Eden

    #OldHeadShotDay #ADayLate

    A post shared by Brooke Eden (@brookeedenmusic) on

    What a total doll baby! Eden was beautiful then and is beautiful now.

Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.