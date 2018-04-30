PHOTOS: Willie Nelson Through the Years

Grammy winner Buddy Cannon is Willie Nelson’s longtime collaborator and producer. And when Nelson fans listen to his latest album, Last Man Standing, it’s Nelson text messages they’re hearing.
Texting song lyrics to one another is a practice they’ve had since Nelson, 85, texted Cannon the idea for their 2012 hit, “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.”
“I don’t think Willie has ever considered how he writes. He just writes,” Cannon tells CMT.com. “When we’re doing this stuff, it’s without a plan, and sometimes Willie gets fired up to write and starts sending me stuff when he’s been in Maui for about seven or eight days in a two-week stay over there. I guess he starts getting rested up, and his mind starts churning, and he just starts sending me stuff like he’ll send me three or four lines. Sometimes he’ll send me what is pretty much a complete song.”
But for as long as they’ve known one another, Cannon isn’t quite sure when to send Nelson a birthday card.
“It’s either April 29 or 30,” Cannon guesses. “I think officially it’s April 30. But there’s some question. I think he said that his birth certificate says that it was something like 12:15 a.m. on April 30. But I believe he said it was one of his aunts who said he was born just before midnight. He doesn’t know for sure. He just celebrates two days.”
Willie Nelson signs with RCA Records in 1964Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Willie Nelson at Hotel Taft in 1967Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Willie Nelson live at Los Angeles’ Palomino Club in 1970Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris and Joan Baez in 1974Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images
Willie Nelson And Waylon Jennings in 1978Richard E. Aaron/Redferns
Willie Nelson live in Chicago in 1978Paul Natkin/Getty Images
Willie Nelson in 1984Paul Natkin/WireImage
Willie Nelson in 1986
Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson in 1988Beth Gwinn/Getty Images
Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Jesse JacksonEbet Roberts/Redferns)
Willie Nelson, Neil Young and Kris KristoffersonEbet Roberts/Redferns
Neil Young and Willie Nelson in 2003Paul Natkin/WireImage
Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow rehearse for the Johnny Cash Memorial Tribute: A Celebration Of Friends and FamilyR. Diamond/WireImage
Willie Nelson at VH1’s Willie Nelson and FriendsJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, IncJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Jay Leno in 1991NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Highwaymen in 1992Rob Verhorst/Redferns
Willie Nelson at the 2012 CMT Music AwardsJeff Kravitz/FilmMagicJeff Kravitz/FilmMagicJeff Kravitz/FilmMagicJason Merritt/Getty Images
Willie Nelson at Luck Reunion 2017Gary Miller/Getty Images
Willie Nelson live at Farm Aid 2017Ebet Roberts/Redferns
Willie Nelson at the Luck Reunion 2018 Welcome DinnerGary Miller/Getty Images
