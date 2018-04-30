PHOTOS: Willie Nelson Through the Years

Grammy winner Buddy Cannon is Willie Nelson’s longtime collaborator and producer. And when Nelson fans listen to his latest album, Last Man Standing, it’s Nelson text messages they’re hearing.

Texting song lyrics to one another is a practice they’ve had since Nelson, 85, texted Cannon the idea for their 2012 hit, “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.”

“I don’t think Willie has ever considered how he writes. He just writes,” Cannon tells CMT.com. “When we’re doing this stuff, it’s without a plan, and sometimes Willie gets fired up to write and starts sending me stuff when he’s been in Maui for about seven or eight days in a two-week stay over there. I guess he starts getting rested up, and his mind starts churning, and he just starts sending me stuff like he’ll send me three or four lines. Sometimes he’ll send me what is pretty much a complete song.”

But for as long as they’ve known one another, Cannon isn’t quite sure when to send Nelson a birthday card.

“It’s either April 29 or 30,” Cannon guesses. “I think officially it’s April 30. But there’s some question. I think he said that his birth certificate says that it was something like 12:15 a.m. on April 30. But I believe he said it was one of his aunts who said he was born just before midnight. He doesn’t know for sure. He just celebrates two days.”

Enjoy a series of photos of Nelson through the years: