Music

Sun Sets on Love in Kacey Musgraves’ “Space Cowboy” Video

Musgraves Joins Harry Styles' 2018 Tour May 6 in Dallas
by 46m ago

If we’ve learned anything from our time spent with Kacey Musgraves’ masterful Golden Hour, it’s to expect the unexpected on a brand new level with every move the Grammy-winner makes.

Consistently pushing the envelope, both visually and musically, Musgraves is perpetually ahead of the curve, and her raw and reflective new video for the song “Space Cowboy” is no exception.

Embedded from cache.vevo.com.