Ty Herndon Performs at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Ty Herndon represented country music at Saturday’s (April 28) White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC.

Herndon was on-hand to perform “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America,” as well as represent the “Beyond I Do” campaign, which advocates for members of the LGBTQ community who have ever faced eviction at home or discrimination in a professional setting because of their sexual identity.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Comedian Michelle Wolf from Comedy Central’s Daily Show with Trevor Noah emceed the 2018 event, which is hosted annually by the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA).

Founded in 1914, the WHCA represents the White House press corps in its dealings with the administration and advocates for journalists’ ability to see and report on the president and his staff. U.S. presidents, first ladies and other Capitol Hill figures have been attending the dinner for decades.

Paul Morigi/WireImage

The night after this year’s CMT Music Awards on June 6, CMT and GLAAD will host Concert for Love and Acceptance at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon with CMT’s Cody Alan hosting with Herndon.



Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she's not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.




