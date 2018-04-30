Eric Church Signs on for Ohana Festival

Set to Headline Night One of 2018 California Festival

Eric Church will headline night one of the 2018 Ohana Festival, running Sept. 28-30 at the Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif.

The eclectic lineup is a mix of live Americana and alternative rock with performances by Norah Jones, Nikki Lane, Amos Lee, Eddie Vedder, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lilly Hiatt, Mumford & Sons, Beck and the Wild Feathers.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday (May 1) at 10 a.m. through the Ohana fest website.

Church’s 2018 festival shows continue June 2 at Alabama’s Rock the South festival and include performances at Wyoming’s Cheyenne Frontier Days and Florida’s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.

Here is the full lineup for the 2018 Ohana fest:

Sept. 28

Eric Church, Norah Jones, Timmy Curran, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Kevin Devine, John Doe Folk Trio, Nikki Lane, Amos Lee, Treaty, the War, the White Buffalo

Sept. 29

Eddie Vedder, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bahamas, Desure, Lilly Hiatt, Nombe, Johnny Marr, Liz Phair, Plague Vendor, Billy Raffoul, Lauren Ruth Ward

Sept. 30

Mumford & Sons, Beck, the Alive, Fantastic Negrito, Nick Hakim, Hiss Golden Messenger, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, the Palms, Alan Rayman, Switchfoot, the Wild Feathers, Young the Giant