PHOTOS: Craig Morgan Wraps 10th USO Tour

Craig Morgan is back in the U.S. after completing his 10th USO Tour to entertain U.S. military members stationed overseas. The eight-day tour visited seven countries and included stops in western Tokyo, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq and Spain as well as the Korean Peninsula where the U.S. Army veteran was once stationed.
The tour also included entertainment by comedian Jon Stewart, NBA Legend Richard “Rip” Hamilton, celebrity chef Robert Irvine, and MMA fighters Paige VanZant and Max Holloway.
The trip also marked Morgan’s third USO tour with the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Paul J. Selva, having last traveled with him on a weeklong, six-country USO tour in March 2017. And it was Morgan’s fifteenth U.S. military entertainment tour overseas.
Morgan first volunteered with the USO in 2002 and is a USO Merit Award recipient who has entertained more than 37,000 service members and military families in 12 countries. Among the countries Morgan has visited with the USO are Greece, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Diego Garcia, Qatar and Italy.
Prior to his breakout in country music with 2002’s “Almost Home” and 2004’s “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” the singer-songwriter spent more than 10.5 years of service in the U.S. Army and an additional 6.5 years in the U.S. Army Reserves.
His Gallery at Morgan Farms, a family-owned and operated farm-to-home business in his hometown of Dickson, Tenn. launched in 2017. The store features a variety of artisan items handmade by Morgan and his family, and shoppers can also order his custom blended Old Tattoo Cabernet Sauvignon, in partnership with Lot18.com.
His tour resumes stateside on May 4 in Champaign, Ill.
Craig Morgan tours the Pentagon before departing for the week-long USO tour.U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCannU.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Richard Hamilton visits the Pentagon before the week-long USO tour.U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Craig Morgan at Yokota Air Base, JapanU.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCannU.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Imjingak near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the Republic of Korea where 12,773 Korean prisoners of war were returned in 1953U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Craig Morgan at Osan Air Base, Republic of KoreaU.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCannU.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Comedian Jon Stewart at Osan Air Base, Republic of KoreaU.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Paige VanZant and Max Holloway hold up an inert training missile at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Craig Morgan boards a C-130 aircraft at Bagram Air Field.U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Craig Morgan at Bagram Air Field, AfghanistanU.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCannU.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Max Holloway and Paige VanZant board a C-130 aircraft at Bagram Air Field.U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Troops react during a show at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Robert Irvine serves food at Kandahar Air Field, Afghanistan.U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Craig Morgan at Kandahar USO on Kandahar Air Field, AfghanistanU.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Max Holloway at Kandahar Air Field, AfghanistanU.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Craig Morgan at Al Asad Air Base, IraqU.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
Entertainers visit sailors aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64) forward deployed at Rota Naval Station, Spain.U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann
