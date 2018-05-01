Kenny Chesney: “I Couldn’t Move My Fingers”

Let’s all raise a glass of Miller Lite to the man who broke his own attendance record at Milwaukee’s Miller Park, home of the Milwaukee Brewers and home of massive country concerts since 2001.
Kenny Chesney has played the stadium before, in 2013 and 2016, but this time — on Saturday (April 28) — he pulled in 43,526 fans.
“It was freezing,” Chesney said of the bitterly cold extended-play Wisconsin winter. “I couldn’t move my fingers to play on some songs, but the audience was so incredible…it didn’t matter! They were rocking so hard and so hot we couldn’t stop ourselves.”
When he played his latest tune, “Get Along,” he said he was surprised by how many people already knew the words by heart. “For a brand new song, they sing every word of that chorus like they’ve known it for years. I think it’s partially because it’s an idea people are so hungry for right now: getting along with people, even the ones you don’t know, because the world is becoming such a loud, angry place,” he said in a press release.