Russell Dickerson and Co-writers Honored for Success of “Yours”

It was an underdog-day afternoon Monday (April 30) as a crowd swarmed in to toast the uphill success of “Yours,” Russell Dickerson’s first No. 1 single.
Being feted in particular were the song’s writers — Dickerson, Parker Welling and Casey Brown. The site of the festivities was a cavernous event space at Aloompa, an entertainment software company located in an industrial park in the Nashville suburb of Berry Hill.
An especially joyful mood seemed to permeate the crowd. Instead of clustering around the food table and bar as is usual at these parties, most of the celebrants were hugging, leaning on tables in rapt conversation and/or taking pictures of each other from the time they arrived until the formal presentations began. The event was jointly sponsored by the performance rights organizations BMI — of which Dickerson and Welling are members — and SESAC, Brown’s home port.