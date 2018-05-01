Jason Aldean Commands Both Country Albums and Airplay Charts

</noscript> </div>

There’s cause for revelry over at Brothers Osborne’s camp as well. The duo’s second album, Port Saint Joe, bows at No. 2. There are three other new albums — Upchurch’s Creeker (hopping aboard at No. 5), Old Crow Medicine Show’s Volunteer (No. 14) and Ashley Monroe’s Sparrow (No. 21).

The week’s returnees are Kenny Chesney’s Live in No Shoes Nation (back at No. 18) and Taylor Swift’s Fearless and Taylor Swift (checking in at No. 25 and No. 46, respectively).

The only new songs are Miranda Lambert’s “Keeper of the Flame” (No. 58) and Travis Denning’s tale of a fake ID card, “David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs” (sneaking in at No. 59).

Eric Paslay’s “Young Forever” returns at No. 60. The No. 3 and No. 4 albums, in that order, are Kane Brown’s self-titled package and Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs are Brown’s “Heaven,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be” (last week’s No. 1), Luke Bryan’s “Most People Are Good” and Darius Rucker’s “For the First Time.”

Time to get out those suitcases and backpacks. The CMA Music Festival is just over a month away, June 7-10.