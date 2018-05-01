Music

Jason Aldean Commands Both Country Albums and Airplay Charts

Brothers Osborne’s Port Saint Joe Debuts at No. 2
This is unquestionably Jason Aldean’s week as his music tops both Billboard’s country albums and country airplay charts.

His Rearview Town, which debuted last week at No. 1, continues to hold that eminence, while “You Make It Easy” sprints in as the week’s most-played country song after a brief 14-week run.

