Carrie Underwood Hopes She’ll Make Isaiah Proud

As the Nashville Predators settled into another playoff game over the weekend at Bridgestone Arena, Carrie Underwood took to the ice once again on Sunday night (April 29) to belt out the national anthem before the puck dropped. When the crowd goes wild during the playoffs, the decibel rating of that frigid arena feels akin to the sound of a jet taking off, just ask anyone who’s ever been to a Preds’ game.

And every time she sings, the crowd does go wild — and while thousands of people cheering her on obviously mean the world to the Grammy winner, the sound of one very special cheerleader rooting for her means more to her than anything.

Her best friend, IveyCake owner Ivey Childers, captured video of Underwood’s son, Isaiah, cheering his mama on from their box during her performance Sunday night (April 29), which Underwood kindly shared with fans, along with a sweet message.

“As a child, I wanted nothing more than to make my parents proud of me,” Underwood wrote, “and now, as a mother, I want to make my child proud… He never really gets to see me sing because he’s in bed before I go on stage, but last night he was there to watch his daddy play…and he also got to see his mommy sing for a minute. Thanks, Ivey Childers, for catching this little moment…my heart is happy.”

And even though he may not understand the feeling quite yet, it’s obvious this sweet boy was and is very proud of his mama.

Underwood’s husband and Izzy’s dad, Mike Fisher and his teammates claimed a win that night, beating the Winnipeg Jets 5 to 4 in double overtime. As of press time, the Preds are still in the running for the 2018 Stanley Cup.