PHOTOS: Tim McGraw Through the Years

No one rocks a soul patch and that signature black cowboy hat quite like Tim McGraw.
To celebrate his 51st birthday, here are a few of our favorite candid shots of the three-time Grammy winner through the years:
Tim McGraw in 1993Beth Gwinn/Redferns
Michael Douglas, Faith Hill, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Tim McGraw at the 2003 Nobel Peace ConcertJon Furniss/WireImage for Dan Klores Communications
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw at the the 40th annual Grammy AwardsKMazur/WireImage
Tim McGraw live in New York City in 2001Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect
Hank Williams Jr. and Tim McGraw backstage at the 2003 CMT Flameworthy AwardsR. Diamond/WireImage
Kid Rock, Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw at the 2003 CMT Flameworthy AwardsKevin Mazur/WireImage
Taylor Swift introduces herself to Tim McGraw live at the 42nd annual ACM Awards.Kevin Winter/ACMA/Getty Images for ACMA
Bono of U2 and Tim McGraw at the 47th annual Grammy AwardsKMazur/WireImage for The Recording Academy
Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw backstage at the 2008 CMT Music AwardsKevin Mazur/WireImage
Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift and Faith Hill backstage at the 2008 CMT Music AwardsRick Diamond/WireImage
Tim McGraw and Kristen Wiig on Saturday Night Live in 2008Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images