Music

PHOTOS: Tim McGraw Through the Years

McGraw and Faith Hill's Soul2Soul Tour Continues Through July
by 13h ago

No one rocks a soul patch and that signature black cowboy hat quite like Tim McGraw.

To celebrate his 51st birthday, here are a few of our favorite candid shots of the three-time Grammy winner through the years:

  • Tim McGraw in 1993

    Beth Gwinn/Redferns

  • Michael Douglas, Faith Hill, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Tim McGraw at the 2003 Nobel Peace Concert

    Jon Furniss/WireImage for Dan Klores Communications

  • Faith Hill and Tim McGraw at the the 40th annual Grammy Awards

    KMazur/WireImage

  • Tim McGraw live in New York City in 2001

    Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect

  • Hank Williams Jr. and Tim McGraw backstage at the 2003 CMT Flameworthy Awards

    R. Diamond/WireImage

  • Kid Rock, Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw at the 2003 CMT Flameworthy Awards

    Kevin Mazur/WireImage

  • Taylor Swift introduces herself to Tim McGraw live at the 42nd annual ACM Awards.

    Kevin Winter/ACMA/Getty Images for ACMA

  • Bono of U2 and Tim McGraw at the 47th annual Grammy Awards

    KMazur/WireImage for The Recording Academy

  • Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw backstage at the 2008 CMT Music Awards

    Kevin Mazur/WireImage

  • Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift and Faith Hill backstage at the 2008 CMT Music Awards

    Rick Diamond/WireImage

  • Tim McGraw and Kristen Wiig on Saturday Night Live in 2008

    Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.