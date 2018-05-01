McGraw and Faith Hill's Soul2Soul Tour Continues Through July

PHOTOS: Tim McGraw Through the Years

No one rocks a soul patch and that signature black cowboy hat quite like Tim McGraw.

To celebrate his 51st birthday, here are a few of our favorite candid shots of the three-time Grammy winner through the years:

Tim McGraw in 1993 Beth Gwinn/Redferns

Michael Douglas, Faith Hill, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Tim McGraw at the 2003 Nobel Peace Concert Jon Furniss/WireImage for Dan Klores Communications

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw at the the 40th annual Grammy Awards KMazur/WireImage

Tim McGraw live in New York City in 2001 Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect

Hank Williams Jr. and Tim McGraw backstage at the 2003 CMT Flameworthy Awards R. Diamond/WireImage

Kid Rock, Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw at the 2003 CMT Flameworthy Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Taylor Swift introduces herself to Tim McGraw live at the 42nd annual ACM Awards. Kevin Winter/ACMA/Getty Images for ACMA

Bono of U2 and Tim McGraw at the 47th annual Grammy Awards KMazur/WireImage for The Recording Academy

Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw backstage at the 2008 CMT Music Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift and Faith Hill backstage at the 2008 CMT Music Awards Rick Diamond/WireImage

Tim McGraw and Kristen Wiig on Saturday Night Live in 2008 Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images