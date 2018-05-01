Alabama’s Homecoming Supports Jacksonville Disaster Relief

Charlie Daniels Band, Jamey Johnson, Riley Green, Shenandoah and Darren Knight “Southern Momma” are the first artists confirmed to perform an Alabama-led homecoming benefit.

The concert is set for Sept. 26 at Jacksonville State University’s (JSU) Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. Net proceeds will support those affected by the devastating EF-3 storm that ripped through the JSU campus and the surrounding community in March 2018 through the Jacksonville State University disaster relief fund. Thankfully, the storm hit during the university’s spring break and didn’t result in any loss of life.

“As a proud alumnus,” lead singer Randy Owen said in a release, “Jacksonville State University is not only in our home state but also very near and dear to my heart. A tremendous amount of damage has been done to the campus that must be rebuilt and we are ready to do our part to help reconcile the devastation.

“Just as we did with the Alabama Fundraiser Concerts when the 2011 tornadoes hit, we continue to want to help.”

Tickets are on sale through Ticketfly’s website.