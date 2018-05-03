Music

Ten Essential Eric Church Videos

North Carolina Native Turns 41 on Thursday (May 3)
Editor’s note: Church’s 2018 festival shows continue June 2 at Alabama’s Rock the South festival and include performances at Wyoming’s Cheyenne Frontier Days and Florida’s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.

Just before his 1952 dismissal from the Grand Ole Opry, Hank Williams interviewed with Nation’s Business (the magazine for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce) for an article that examined country music’s popularity around the world.

The statements Williams gave the magazine became some of his most quoted remarks; they’re even engraved on a wall at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“You ask what makes our kind of music successful,” Williams said, “I’ll tell you. It can be explained in just one word: sincerity.”

When Eric Church sings (his originals, Williams’ songs or anything else), he embodies every bit of sincerity in country music. That’s why his fans collectively known as the Church Choir have loved his songs ever since the 2006 release of his debut, Sinners Like Me.

For his 41st birthday (May 3), we’re revisiting 10 of our favorite Church videos:

  1. ”How ‘Bout You”

    Songwriters: Church and Victoria Shaw

  2. ”Two Pink Lines”

    Songwriters: Church and Deric Ruttan

  3. ”Guys That Like Me”

    Songwriters: Church and Jeremy Spillman

  4. ”Love Your Love the Most”

    Songwriters: Church and Michael Heeney

  5. ”Hell on the Heart”

    Songwriters: Church, Deric Ruttan and Jeremy Spillman

  6. ”Drink in My Hand”

    Songwriters: Church, Heeney and Luke Laird

  7. ”Springsteen”

    Songwriters: Church, Jeff Hyde and Ryan Tyndall

  8. ”Talladega”

    Songwriters: Church and Luke Laird

  9. ”Kill a Word (Live at Red Rocks)”

    Songwriters: Church, Hyde and Luke Dick

  10. ”Record Year”

    Songwriters: Church and Hyde

