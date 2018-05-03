PHOTOS: Throwback to Eric Church’s Early Days

One of Eric Church’s first trips down any red carpet was at the 2006 CMT Music Awards.
Back then, the world was still getting to know him. He was two years into his record deal with Nashville’s Capitol Records at the time, and the video for his debut single “How ‘Bout You” had yet to be released.
In honor of the North Carolina singer’s 41st birthday, let’s revisit more of Church’s earliest memories from the days when he was a rising artist.
Church attends the 2006 ACM Awards.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACMA
Church and Dierks Bentley hug it out at a 2006 ACM Awards afterparty.Rick Diamond/WireImage for Capitol Records Nashville
Church performs at Nashville’s 2006 Grammy block party.Rick Diamond/WireImage
Church and Kris Kristofferson are photographed at the 2006 BMI Country Awards.Rick Diamond/WireImage for BMI Nashville
During his 2007 club party, Church gives back by planting trees at Nashville’s East Park.Rick Diamond/WireImageRick Diamond/WireImage
Church performs at Marty Stuart’s 2007 Late Night Jam at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.Rick Diamond/WireImage
Church smiles with Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hansen at the 2007 BMI Country Awards.Rick Diamond/WireImage
Church takes a class photo with fellow artists and label reps at a 2007 CMA Awards afterparty.Rick Diamond/WireImage
Church performs at the inaugural Stagecoach music festival in 2007.Kevin Winter/Getty Images
