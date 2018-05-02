The ’90s Country That Shaped Justin Moore

November 2017 marked Justin Moore’s 10-year anniversary as a signed artist on the Big Machine imprint, Valory Music Co.
Since the 2009 launch of his lead single, “Small Town USA,” he has amassed six No. 1s on Billboard’s country airplay chart and sold millions of albums. Both his self-titled and Outlaws Like Me albums have been certified platinum, and Off the Beaten Path has gone gold.
And he’s never compromised his hard country sound through all the changing trends within his first decade of hits.
“It’s tough [to stick to your guns] because I’ve probably missed out on opportunities that otherwise I would have had … I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been told to take my cowboy hat off so I’d be on TV more,” Moore admitted to CMT.com. “But to me, it was never about that. It was about longevity and doing what you love. I got into this because I love doing it.
“Fortunately our fans have never wavered. They’ve always been there.”
Moore’s current single “Kinda Don’t Care” is rising during a nostalgic season in country radio when everything old is new again.