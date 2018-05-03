TV

Hot 20: Brett Young on Wedding Do’s and Don’ts

Yeah, no. Don’t sign Brett Young up to sing his own songs at his own wedding.

Young — who will marry his longtime girlfriend Taylor Mills later this year — recently shared with CMT Hot 20 Countdown what he will and will not do at the wedding.

Even though Young has had three bona fide country hits since his debut in 2016, he told CMT’s Katie Cook that doesn’t mean he wants to sing them on his big day. That’s where he draws the line.

“We did go to look at the venue we’re settled on. She had seen it, but she wanted to make sure I had seen it,” Young said.

