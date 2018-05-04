Music

PHOTOS: Randy Travis Through the Years

Country Music Hall of Famer Turns 59 May 4
by 1h ago

Today’s country music probably wouldn’t have voices like Kane Brown, Scotty McCreery and Josh Turner if Randy Travis didn’t come before them.

In honor of Travis’ 59th birthday, let’s revisit some memorable moments throughout his career:

  1. Travis and Tom Hanks on Saturday Night Live in 1988

    R.M. Lewis Jr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
    Raymond Bonar/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
    Raymond Bonar/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

  2. On the Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1990

    Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

  3. With Andy Griffith in 1992 on the set of Matlock

    Frank Carroll/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

  4. With the Dixie Chicks at the 1999 American Music Awards

    Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

  5. Backstage at the 2004 Grammy Awards

    Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

  6. Travis gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004.

    L. Cohen/WireImage

  7. With Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Faith Hill live at the 2004 CMA Awards

    Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

  8. Travis surprises Carrie Underwood with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry in 2008.

    Rick Diamond/WireImage
    Rick Diamond/WireImage
    Rick Diamond/WireImage

  9. With Marty Stuart at Nashville’s 2010 ACM Honors ceremony

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM

  10. Live at the 2013 CMA Fest

    Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage

  11. With the Avett Brothers at the 2013 CMT Music Awards

    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

  12. At 2012’s CMT Crossroads: The Avett Brothers And Randy Travis

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT Crossroads
    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT Crossroads
    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT Crossroads
    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT Crossroads

  13. With Adrian Grenier and Hoda Kotb

    Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

  14. Hanging with Miranda Lambert at George Strait’s The Cowboy Rides Away Tour finale

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait

  15. Travis’ wax figure gets unveiled at Madame Tussauds Nashville.

    Anna Webber/Getty Images

  16. With Wynonna Judd backstage at the concert event, 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Randy Travis Tribute

  17. Live at the 50th Annual CMA Awards

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  18. Garth Brooks helps induct Travis into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

  19. Live with Charlie Daniels at the 2016 CMA Fest

    Richard Gabriel Ford/Getty Images

  20. With Charlie Daniels and Fred Foster (r) at 2016’s Country Music Hall of Fame inductee announcement

    Terry Wyatt/WireImage

  21. With Kane Brown at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

    Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum