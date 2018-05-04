PHOTOS: Randy Travis Through the Years

Today’s country music probably wouldn’t have voices like Kane Brown, Scotty McCreery and Josh Turner if Randy Travis didn’t come before them.
In honor of Travis’ 59th birthday, let’s revisit some memorable moments throughout his career:
Travis and Tom Hanks on Saturday Night Live in 1988R.M. Lewis Jr./NBC/NBCU Photo BankRaymond Bonar/NBC/NBCU Photo BankRaymond Bonar/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
On the Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1990Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
With Andy Griffith in 1992 on the set of MatlockFrank Carroll/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
With the Dixie Chicks at the 1999 American Music AwardsRon Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Backstage at the 2004 Grammy AwardsFrederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Travis gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004.L. Cohen/WireImage
With Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Faith Hill live at the 2004 CMA AwardsFrank Micelotta/Getty Images
Travis surprises Carrie Underwood with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry in 2008.Rick Diamond/WireImageRick Diamond/WireImageRick Diamond/WireImage
With Marty Stuart at Nashville’s 2010 ACM Honors ceremonyRick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM
Live at the 2013 CMA FestFrederick Breedon IV/WireImage
With the Avett Brothers at the 2013 CMT Music AwardsJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
At 2012’s CMT Crossroads: The Avett Brothers And Randy TravisRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT CrossroadsRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT CrossroadsRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT CrossroadsRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT Crossroads
With Adrian Grenier and Hoda KotbPeter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images
Hanging with Miranda Lambert at George Strait’s The Cowboy Rides Away Tour finaleRick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait
Travis’ wax figure gets unveiled at Madame Tussauds Nashville.Anna Webber/Getty Images
With Wynonna Judd backstage at the concert event, 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy TravisRick Diamond/Getty Images for Randy Travis Tribute
Live at the 50th Annual CMA AwardsTaylor Hill/Getty Images
Garth Brooks helps induct Travis into the Country Music Hall of Fame.Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum
Live with Charlie Daniels at the 2016 CMA FestRichard Gabriel Ford/Getty Images
With Charlie Daniels and Fred Foster (r) at 2016’s Country Music Hall of Fame inductee announcementTerry Wyatt/WireImage
With Kane Brown at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and MuseumJason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum
