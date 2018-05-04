Air Guitar Your Way to Brothers Osborne

Duo's on the Hunt for Fan to #ShredMeStraight

While Brothers Osborne are currently across the pond, spreading the gospel of country music all over the U.K., back stateside fans are hoping to score a spot in the band playing air guitar.

The duo posted details about the #ShredMeStraight contest on social media on Thursday (May 3), asking fans to pull their imaginary guitars out of the 1990s, and play their very best A.G. solo right in the middle of Brothers Osborne’s latest song “Shoot Me Straight.” Then post a video of that shred on social media, tagging the band and using the hashtag #ShredMeStraight.



</noscript> </div> The best air guitarist will win a signed (actual, real life) guitar, tickets to a show and a meet and greet with brothers T.J. and John Osborne. The brothers wrote “Shoot Me Straight” with Lee Thomas Miller, and it’s the lead single from their brand new album Port Saint Joe. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. Embedded from cache.vevo.com



