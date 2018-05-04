Air Guitar Your Way to Brothers Osborne

While Brothers Osborne are currently across the pond, spreading the gospel of country music all over the U.K., back stateside fans are hoping to score a spot in the band playing air guitar.
The duo posted details about the #ShredMeStraight contest on social media on Thursday (May 3), asking fans to pull their imaginary guitars out of the 1990s, and play their very best A.G. solo right in the middle of Brothers Osborne’s latest song “Shoot Me Straight.” Then post a video of that shred on social media, tagging the band and using the hashtag #ShredMeStraight.
