WATCH: Dwight Yoakam Live with Keith Urban and Brothers Osborne

Dwight Yoakam’s 1994 smash “Fast As You” got hit with some blood harmony and Keith Urban live in front of 80,000 fans at the sold-out 2018 Stagecoach music festival in Indio, Calif.

Video of the surprise April 28 performance starring Yoakam, Urban and Brothers Osborne’s T.J. and John Osborne surfaced Thursday (May 3). The all-star three-part harmony and fiery guitar work by Urban and John enliven their performance.

An all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown, airing Saturday and Sunday (May 5-6) at 9 a.m. ET, will have exclusive footage with Brett Young, Kane Brown and more from Stagecoach 2018.






