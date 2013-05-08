Music

Pistol Annies Get a “Leg Up” on a Reunion

Social Media Posts Hint at New Music
Nothing excites us more than when we get even the slightest hint that the Pistol Annies may be cooking up something for fans, so this boomerang Angaleena Presley posted on her Instagram obviously made our week.

Presley posted a photo with her bandmates Miranda Lambert and Ashley Monroe at what appears to be a Pilates class or something akin to it. The three songbirds put on their best ballet moves, with the caption, “Annie up and down and up and down,” a cheeky reference to their 2013 sophomore album titled Annie Up.

Annie up and down and up and down @pistolannies

Though Lambert has said that a new album would be released this year, nothing has been officially confirmed at this time. But we’re just happy to see them spending time together, as it does greatly increase the chances that another record might be on the way.

To commemorate this possibility, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite moments that made us wish we could be a Pistol Annie.

  • April 22, 2011: The Big Debut

    Christopher Polk/ACMA2011/Getty Images for ACM

    Comin’ in hot! The supergroup made their debut during the Academy of Country Music’s Girls’ Night Out: Superstar Women of Country special look like the superstars they are.

  • March 12, 2012: Going Hollywood

    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    The Annies took on the red carpet in style at the premiere for The Hunger Games, whose soundtrack included the tune “Run Daddy Run” by Lambert, Monroe and Presley.

  • April 22, 2013: Keeping it “Hush Hush”

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sony Music

    Exactly two years after making their debut during on Girls’ Night Out, the superstar trio shoots the video for their single “Hush Hush” with music legends Brenda Lee and Jim Lauderdale. Prayers for those who haven’t discovered the Annies by this point.

  • May 8, 2013: Getting “Drunk” on a Plane

    Here we go.. 6 hour flight to la. There will be alcohol involved. ❤ Yuns

    Sorry, Dierks Bentley, it looks like our girls may have cornered the market for getting “drunk on a plane” long before you did … or at the very least, getting a little bit tipsy together on a fun flight to L.A.

  • May 26, 2017: Living on Tulsa Time

    After taking a temporary hiatus to tend to their solo careers, the Annies went back into the studio to contribute their version of “Tulsa Time” for Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams, a tribute album honored the late icon. With this photo, fans couldn’t help but speculate that new music may be coming from the trio.

  • March 4, 2018: The “Reunion”

    Reunion weekend. : @bfluke

    Although the girls have clearly stated over the years that they’ve never officially “disbanded,” they posted this photo on their Instagram page with the caption “Reunion weekend.”

  • April 18, 2018: “Notes and S***”

    Writing Process

    Looks like it might be time to once again “Annie Up.”

