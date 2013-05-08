Pistol Annies Get a “Leg Up” on a Reunion

Nothing excites us more than when we get even the slightest hint that the Pistol Annies may be cooking up something for fans, so this boomerang Angaleena Presley posted on her Instagram obviously made our week.

Presley posted a photo with her bandmates Miranda Lambert and Ashley Monroe at what appears to be a Pilates class or something akin to it. The three songbirds put on their best ballet moves, with the caption, “Annie up and down and up and down,” a cheeky reference to their 2013 sophomore album titled Annie Up.

Though Lambert has said that a new album would be released this year, nothing has been officially confirmed at this time. But we’re just happy to see them spending time together, as it does greatly increase the chances that another record might be on the way.

To commemorate this possibility, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite moments that made us wish we could be a Pistol Annie.