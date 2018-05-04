Spend the Night in Deacon’s Nashville Bungalow

Ever wondered what it would be like to sit on Deacon Claybourne’s front porch?

Wonder no more — now’s your chance to check out the Nashville landmark on your next trip to Music City.

The East Nashville bungalow that served as the character’s home before he moved in with Rayna James is now listed on the site Airbnb.

In the rental listing for the property, the owners offer guests a chance to stay in “Deacon’s upstairs,” an apartment above the 1920s stone home complete with two bedrooms, one bathroom and a living area with a kitchenette. The ceilings are apparently low, but that’s a small price to pay to feel like you’re a part of the Claybourne clan.

</noscript> </div> Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com And speaking of small prices, take it from a local: that $80 nightly rate is a steal. So, you can’t stay in the exact living quarters where his scenes were shot, but you’re just upstairs and you can hang on his back patio. Better book now while you still can. Dates are open, but with the series firing up in a matter of weeks for its grand finale, you know they’ll be going fast. The final episodes of Nashville return to CMT on June 7. Samantha Stephens Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.



