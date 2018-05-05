PHOTOS: Tammy Wynette Through the Years

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the world lost Tammy Wynette.

Known for her unmistakable twang, tear-jerking ballads, bright blonde bouffant hair and ever-evolving glamour, Wynette was a force in country music from the late 1960s all the way up until her passing in 1998.

Wynette’s art often imitated life, whether intentional or not. With songs like “Stand By Your Man,” “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad” and the infamous George Jones duet “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” at the forefront of her catalog, audiences knew that this was one woman bold enough to sing the truth and bare her soul for the sake of her music.

The singer would have been 76 years old today (May 5). To honor her memory, we’ve put collected some of our favorite photos of the late legend: