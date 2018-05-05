Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might’ve Missed
by 16m ago

Last weekend was all about the Nashville Predators and their quest for the Stanley Cup. Well, not all about that.

There were some country stars who rode up to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby (and the VIP parties that come with it). And some stars celebrated Cinco de Mayo, and then the inevitable Seis de Mayo.

And still, somehow, Kelsea Ballerini was able to fit a fan Q&A into her schedule. Carly Pearce also had some free time on her hands. Elsewhere, Tim McGraw celebrated his little brother’s college graduation, Chris Janson and his kids hit the beach, Jake Owen found a new obsession, and Maren Morris took her show and her husband back home to Texas.

CINCO!!!! The crew got me a piñata!!! #myeyesareclosed

A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on

This is what Seis de Mayo looks like…..

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

Congrats to my little brother Matthew! Penn State University Class of 2018!!

A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on

Texas Saturday Night. //: : @alexmferrari

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.