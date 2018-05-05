Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might’ve Missed

Last weekend was all about the Nashville Predators and their quest for the Stanley Cup. Well, not all about that.

There were some country stars who rode up to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby (and the VIP parties that come with it). And some stars celebrated Cinco de Mayo, and then the inevitable Seis de Mayo.

And still, somehow, Kelsea Ballerini was able to fit a fan Q&A into her schedule. Carly Pearce also had some free time on her hands. Elsewhere, Tim McGraw celebrated his little brother’s college graduation, Chris Janson and his kids hit the beach, Jake Owen found a new obsession, and Maren Morris took her show and her husband back home to Texas.

Have a few mins and miss y’all …Q&A?!? — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) May 6, 2018

Y'all. I have the next 5 days completely off for the first time in so long… if you see me, I bet I look like this… pic.twitter.com/dsQ9QEes99 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) May 6, 2018

I’m literally glued to the TV watching National Cornhole Championship. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) May 7, 2018