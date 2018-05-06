Nashville Has Charles Kelley’s Back

Five words. That’s all Charles Kelley missed when he and his Lady Antebellum band mates were singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Nashville Predators game on Saturday (May 5).

He and Hillary Scott were harmonizing on the national anthem, and Kelley accidentally omitted the lyric “O’er the ramparts we watched.” It was barely noticeable, but man, did he notice it. And he felt terrible about it.

Scott saved the song when she sang over Kelley until their voices synced up by the time they got to the rockets’ red glare.

Kelley still felt the need to acknowledge the mistake and apologize for it, and he did so with a social media mea culpa. And immediately, country artists all over Nashville rallied around him.

Jason Aldean: “All good man…lotta pressure on that song. Y’all sounded great.”

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild: “Hardest song in the world and you guys always sound amazing!!!”

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus: “Head up buddy, you’re a great one. Not an easy one to pull off!! Lots of love!!”

Nashville’s Charles Esten: “That’s a lightning bolt that can hit anyone. Y’all finished so strong.”

Lady A and Darius Rucker’s Summer Plays On Tour launches July 19 in Toronto, Ontario.