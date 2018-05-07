Johnny Cash’s Boyhood Home Joins National Register of Historic Places

Johnny Cash’s boyhood home in Dyess, Ark. has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The five-room farmhouse was built in 1934 in the Dyess Colony as part of president Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs to support farming families who lost their farms during the Great Depression.
In 1935, Cash’s parents Ray and Carrie Cash and their five children were among 500 families approved to move into the colony. Cash lived there from age three through high school, and at least two of his songs “Five Feet High and Rising” about the 1937 flood and “Pickin’ Time” are said to have been inspired by his childhood memories in Dyess.