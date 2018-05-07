2018 CMT Music Awards Nominations Arrive May 8

Kelsea Ballerni to Help Unveil the Nominees

Kelsea Ballerini will help unveil the nominees for the 2018 CMT Music Awards live on NBC’s Today show on Tuesday (May 8) during the 10 a.m. ET hour.

Ballerini’s announcement will include the categories for male, female and video of the year. The full list of nominations will then be available through CMT.com.

She is a seven-time CMT Music Award nominee, and the 2017 telecast hosted the live performance premiere of her latest No. 1 “Legends.”

The 2018 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET.



