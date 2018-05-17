How to Get VIP Treatment at the CMT Music Awards

This is the kind of package you usually have to win. But this year, everybody wins.

Because the CMT Music Awards VIP ticket package will go on sale starting Saturday (May 19), and just about everything you need to feel like a star is included.

For $998, you get the kind of tickets and access that is virtually priceless.

• A ticket to the 2018 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 6) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. You can choose from a premium reserved seat or a spot to stand in the coveted front row pit. • Backstage tour to get a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the CMT Music Awards. • A pass to watch the rehearsals and soundcheck on the secondary stage. • Photo opportunity up on the main stage. • Private tour of the CMT headquarters in downtown Nashville. • A walk down the red carpet when you arrive at the show, captured by professional photographers taking your picture as you arrive.* • Opportunity to pose with a CMT Music Award for a VIP photo. • Access to CMT events* during the week leading up to the show, such as the taping of a CMT Crossroads show and a CMT New Artist Showcase. • One VIP CMT Awards swag bag. • A VIP host on-site who will answer any questions about your package. The official CMT Music Awards' Ultimate Insiders Experience goes on sale (Saturday) May 19 at 10 a.m. CT, while supplies last. A pre-sale begins Friday (May 18). * VIP amenities will take place June 4-6. Specific timing will be available closer to the event date. Red carpet photos will be framed and shipped to your home.




