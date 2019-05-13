Every Time Little Big Town Rocked the CMT Music Awards

A Gallery of the Best Little Big Moments

What makes a good awards show host? If it’s showing up year after year for 13 years, and being outspoken ambassadors for the country music, then it’s no wonder Little Big Town scored this gig.

The band returns to host the 2019 CMT Music Awards on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT, and everyone is more than ready for this. In 2006, the world was just getting to know Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet as the four singers behind the infectious breakout hit “Boondocks.” And that very same year, Little Big Town took their entry-level place on one of CMT’s outdoor stages.

