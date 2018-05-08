Music Keith Urban’s Graffiti U Debuts as Top Country Album Jason Aldean’s “You Make It Easy” Stays No. 1 for Second Week by Edward Morris 43m ago Ladies and gents, we have a new chart champ. Keith Urban’s Graffiti U rolls in this week as the No. 1 country album, thereby dislodging last week’s victor, Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town, to the No. 2 niche. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Aldean can console himself, however, with the fact that his single, “You Make It Easy,” remains the most-played country song for the second straight week. There are two other new albums — Willie Nelson’s triumphantly true Last Man Standing, which debuts at No. 3, and Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me, bowing at No. 11. Returning to the chart are Icon 2: George Strait (No. 36), Toby Keith’s 35 Biggest Hits (No.37), Aldean’s My Kinda Party (No. 44), Elvis Presley’s Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits (No. 48) and Midland’s On the Rocks (No. 50). And there are also three first-time songs — Dustin Lynch’s “Good Girl” (No. 37), Radio Romance’s “Weekend” (No. 49) and Devin Dawson’s “Asking for a Friend” (No. 59). The No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are the self-titled Kane Brown and Luke Combs’ This One’s for You. Rounding out the Top 5 songs array are Brown’s “Heaven,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be,” Darius Rucker’s “For the First Time” and Combs “One Number Away.” At the risk of seeming fixated on minutiae, I feel compelled to report that there are a dozen songs on this week’s airplay chart that have one-word titles — “Heaven,” “Tequila,” “Hooked,” “Criminal,” “Mercy,” “Babe,” “Rich,” “Millionaire,” “Weekend,” “Chills,” “Selfish” and “Reasons.” Should we be worried? Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.