Keith Urban’s Graffiti U Debuts as Top Country Album

Jason Aldean’s “You Make It Easy” Stays No. 1 for Second Week
Ladies and gents, we have a new chart champ.

Keith Urban’s Graffiti U rolls in this week as the No. 1 country album, thereby dislodging last week’s victor, Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town, to the No. 2 niche.

