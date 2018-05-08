Music

Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Alan Jackson and Darius Rucker Tapped for ACM Honors

Nashville's Ryman Auditorium Hosts 12th annual Ceremony on Aug. 22
Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Alan Jackson and Darius Rucker are among the individuals being honored with special awards from the Academy of Country Music.

The honorees reflect the off-camera winners from the 53rd annual ACM Awards, and they will be recognized for their specific achievements during the 12th annual ACM Honors ceremony at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 22. Recipients of the industry and studio recording awards will be revealed at a later date.

