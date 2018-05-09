Maren Morris Announces Return to Nashville’s Bluebird Café

On May 17, approximately 100 people will get see Maren Morris lead an intimate songwriter round at one of Nashville’s most musically sacred places, the Bluebird Café.

The acoustic show will feature performances by Ryan Hurd, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, some of the architects of Morris’ album, Hero.

Proceeds will support The Heroes Fund, her nonprofit that supports fine arts and music education programs in public schools. Advance pre-paid reservations for Morris’ show can only be made through the Bluebird’s website on Thursday (May 10) at 8 a.m. CT.

Morris’ performance will be filmed for Bluebird, the first-ever documentary about the influence the tiny 90-seat venue has had in Nashville’s rise as a music capitol of the world and its influence on popular music in general. The film is in the final stages of production and heading towards post-production stage. In Morris’ history, the Bluebird is the first place she played her breakout hit “My Church” live for an audience. One of her last appearances at the venue was in summer 2016 when she led a songwriting program during the annual ACM Lifting Lives music camp.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music