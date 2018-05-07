Post Malone Breaks Records and Celebrates the Nashville Way

Whenever Nashville locals have visitors in town, Lower Broadway is mostly where they take them to see endless live music.

That’s what Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster did for Post Malone on Tuesday night (May 8). The rapper-singer was in town to headline Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, and after the show, they all ended up honky-tonkying at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. At some point in the night, they ended up singing along with Lancaster as he led a crowd through LANCO’s breakout hit, “Greatest Love Story.”

Post Malone made music history this week with the release of his sophomore album, beerbongs & bentleys. According to Billlboard, not only did it become his first No. 1 on the all-genre 200 albums chart, it also had the biggest streaming week ever for an album.

Additionally, he broke the record for the most simultaneous top 20 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, beating a record The Beatles previously held for 54 years. In 1964, the iconic rock group charted six songs in the top 20 within one week in April 1964.

Post Malone was most recently in Nashville on April 4 for a headlining show at the famed Exit/In rock club as part of a Bud Light Dive Bar tour.