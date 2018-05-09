Lori McKenna Details 11th Album The Tree

Those familiar with Lori McKenna’s songwriting style know the beauty is in her details.
Her 11th album, The Tree, will continue to explore one of her favorite subjects: family. As a fan of setting up scenes in her material for her audience, she often jokes one of her favorite words is, “kitchen,” for its role as one of the most unifying places in a family home.
“I love people’s stories about their families,” she says in a press release, “the way they tic and the ways we’re all crazy and love each other. I hope my songs shine a little light on that for a second. Maybe our stories remind us of our families and what they give us. It’s beautiful, and sometimes we take it for granted.”