Lori McKenna Details 11th Album The Tree

Those familiar with Lori McKenna’s songwriting style know the beauty is in her details.

Her 11th album, The Tree, will continue to explore one of her favorite subjects: family. As a fan of setting up scenes in her material for her audience, she often jokes one of her favorite words is, “kitchen,” for its role as one of the most unifying places in a family home.

“I love people’s stories about their families,” she says in a press release, “the way they tic and the ways we’re all crazy and love each other. I hope my songs shine a little light on that for a second. Maybe our stories remind us of our families and what they give us. It’s beautiful, and sometimes we take it for granted.”



Available July 20, The Tree is McKenna’s eleventh studio album and second in collaboration with Grammy winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile). Recorded by Matt Ross-Spang over seven days at Nashville’s historic RCA, the 11-song album features musicians Cobb (acoustic/electric guitar, mellotron), Anderson East (electric guitar), Brian Allen (bass), Chris McKenna (mellotron), Chris Powell (drums, percussion) and background vocals from Kristen Rogers, Natalie Hemby and Hillary Lindsey. The new album announcement follows a series of music milestones including consecutive award wins from the Recording Academy and the CMA. She was also the first woman to win songwriter of the year at the 52nd annual ACM Awards. The hit songs she’s written and co-written include “Humble & Kind” (Tim McGraw), “Girl Crush” (Little Big Town) and “Cry Pretty” (Carrie Underwood). Her summer schedule includes two shows with Alison Krauss (June 14-15) and The Way Back Home Tour, launching June 29 in Annapolis, Md. Here is a complete list of McKenna’s summer dates: June 14: Sylvania, Ohio

June 15: Kettering, Ohio

June 29: Annapolis, Md.

June 30: Northampton, Mass. July 1: East Greenwich, R.I.

July 18: Boston, Mass.

July 20: New York, N.Y.

July 21: Philadelphia, Pa.

July 22: Washington, DC Aug. 3: Ann Arbor, Mich.

Aug. 4: Chicago, Illin.

Aug. 5: Minneapolis, Minn.

Aug. 15: Atlanta, Ga.

Aug. 16: Charlotte, N.C.

Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she's not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.




