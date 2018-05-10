Who Cares That Walker Hayes Is Nominated?

Walker Hayes was on cloud nine when he found out he was nominated for a CMT Music Award, so naturally, he called home to the family who would surely share in his good fortune.

Or would they?

“Was SO pumped to tell the fam about my CMT award nomination… they were obviously not as excited… Thank you to @cmt and of course thank you to my fans,” Hayes posted on social media along with the video of that humbling phone call to share the news about his video for “You Broke Up With Me.”

It went something like this:

Walker: “Calling the kids. Lela! Guess what. I got nominated for a CMT breakthrough video of the year (award).”

Lela: “That is amazing. So cool.”

Walker: “You don’t sound authentically excited.”

Lela: “Well, do you want to talk to Chapman?”

Walker: “Chap! Dude, guess what. I got nominated for breakthrough video of the year.”

Chapman: “Cool.”

Walker: “It’s really awesome, right?”

Chapman: “I guess.”

Walker: “Is mom up?”

Chapman: “She’s asleep.”

Walker: “Tell her to call me when she wakes up. I love you bud.”

Chapman: “Love you.”

Hayes admits at the end of the call that his kids — he has three boys and three girls and a seventh baby on the way — were not as excited as he was.

Late last year, when Hayes released his album boom., he took all of his kids to a big-box store to pick up a copy. “I sold at least six albums today,” he said as his squad examined the store’s impressive end-aisle display of their dad’s CD.

Other nominees in the category with Hayes are Carly Pearce for “Every Little Thing,” Danielle Bradbery for “Sway,” Devin Dawson for “All On Me,” LANco for “Greatest Love Story” and Russell Dickerson for “Yours.”

The CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on June 6. Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway through CMT.com.