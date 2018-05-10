Chris Stapleton Surprises Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods Tour

It was nearly three years ago at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena when Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton performed Stapleton’s version of the George Jones song, “Tennessee Whiskey” live for the first time during the 2015 CMA Awards.

On Wednesday (May 9), when Timberlake brought his Man of the Woods tour to the venue, he couldn’t let his surprise guest Stapleton get away without singing the song that brought them together in the first place.

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Bringing the sold-out audience to a fever pitch, the concert moment kicked off with their new song, “Say Something,” from Timberlake’s Man of the Woods album.

Timberlake and Stapleton share two 2018 CMT Music Award nominations for “Say Something.” The video is up for the night’s top honor of video and collaborative video of the year. Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com.

Little Big Town hosts the show live from Nashville on June 6.



