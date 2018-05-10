Carrie Underwood Details Her New Normal

Talks to Today About Motherhood, New Music and Moving on After Her Accident

In her first radio interview after her fall, Carrie Underwood said she anticipated talking about her comeback after the freak accident for the foreseeable future.

“Every day I feel a little back to normal,” Underwood told the Today show’s Hoda Kotb this week. “It could have happened to anybody. I say if I had fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t have been a problem. But there was this little step I went to catch myself on, and I missed.”

Kotb’s conversation leaned heavily on Underwood’s return to the spotlight, as well as her emotional reaction to the standing ovation her “Cry Pretty” performance received at the 2018 ACM Awards.

“When I’m singing a song, it’s like I’m in the music right there living in it,” Underwood said. “And then as soon as the song ends, I’m like I’m just Carrie again. It’s like the magic ends somehow, and I turn into a pumpkin in front of everybody. And I’m not a center-of-attention kind of person.”

Kotb’s time with Underwood included a quick catchup with Underwood’s mother, Carol Underwood, at a special pre-Mother’s Day workout hosted by her daughter’s athletic line, Calia.

Christopher Polk/ACMA2011/Getty Images for ACM

“She’s a great mom, she’s a great daughter, and she’s a great person, and I just want her to always be that way,” Carol said of Carrie. “And I love her.”

Underwood returns to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Friday (May 11) to celebrate the 10th anniversary as an Opry member. She will serve as a guest mentor on Sunday’s American Idol.

She is among the lead nominees going into the 2018 CMT Music Awards. Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com.





