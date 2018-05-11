PHOTOS: The National Anthems that Rocked the Preds’ Playoffs

Would You Expect Anything Less from Music City?

We, too, are as bummed as Carrie Underwood that the Nashville Predators’ incredible season has come to a close, once again without the Stanley Cup.

But in true “Smashville” fashion, the team went out on a classy high note, much like they went into games with their star-studded performances of the national anthem during their time in the NHL Playoffs.

Let’s recap the amazing, knock-out performances this season that won each game before the puck even dropped.

Rascal Flatts Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images After blessing the crowd with an awesome rendition of the anthem, the guys, along with Nashville Mayor David Briley, waved their towels to open the first game of the first round of Western Conference NHL Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche. Brad Paisley Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images Who’s that guitar slinger honoring our country with his rendition of the anthem? Oh, that’s just Brad Paisley. The country star and his guitar performed ahead of game two against the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Western Conference NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. Maren Morris In typical Smashville fashion, it's another amazing National Anthem. Thanks for coming out, @MarenMorris. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/7XpJcMotnR — NHL (@NHL) April 21, 2018 Sporting her very own custom “Preds” jersey with her gold microphone in hand, Grammy-winning country star Maren Morris belted out the anthem in superb fashion before game five against the Avalanche. Dierks Bentley and Del McCoury Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images We’ve made it to the second round, with a bluegrass anthem fit for Music City, alright. These two graced the ice to kick off the first game of the second round of the Western Conference during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets. Carrie Underwood John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images You know she wasn’t going to let this opportunity go by now that her hubby Mike Fisher is back on the ice! Underwood rocked the house ahead of game two against the Jets. Lady Antebellum Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood hit those perfect three-part harmonies ahead of game six against the Jets in Nashville. Sheryl Crow Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images The Grammy-winner nailed the anthem ahead of the seventh and final game against the Jets May 10th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

A few country-star fans are still a little sad over the final loss.

Trisha Yearwood sent her love and support to the team on Twitter, as did Chris Young and David Nail.

I’m a little sad. But there’s no denying Nashville as a legit hockey market/organization. Look at our roster/salaries/age. Players now want to play here. Sell out every game. City growing crazy fast. There are few teams if any, with better long term future. Facts… — David Nail (@davidnail) May 11, 2018

Always and forever a @PredsNHL fan… better luck next year boys — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) May 11, 2018

We couldn’t agree more and are still happily standing with our Preds. “Fang Fingers” forever!