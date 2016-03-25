Last Chance to Wear a Piece of Nashville

If you have been a fan of Nashville — all the drama, all the music, all the characters and yes, all the non-stop fashion — then you need to stop what you’re doing and start shopping on The Real Real.

The luxury virtual consignment shop curated the very best pieces from the entire Nashville set, and things got real really fast. Everyone who values designer labels and country music seized the deals when the cast’s wardrobe went up for sale. But there are still some amazing pieces left, so you can wear what your favorite characters wore. Just find your style muse and start shopping.

Nashville’s final episodes return to CMT on June 7.

If you loved Rayna: Rick Diamond/Getty Images So, while we all know what happened to Rayna, and we’re not over it, her red Old Gringos live on. The size nine Nadia western mid-calf boots have a floral laser cut pattern and stacked heels. Also from Rayna’s closet are those red and black RtA Denim mid-rise skinny jeans. And even though her earrings rarely even showed because of all her gorgeous hair, Rayna did wear these gold-tone Alexis Bittar earrings with lucite and crystal. If you’re adding to your winter wardrobe, check out her chocolate and black Nanette Lepore faux fur leopard coat. If you are the same bra size as Rayna (36C), you could even wear her Black La Perla satin and lace bra. If you love Juliette: If you’re more of a high-style Juliette kind of girl, and you have $2,500 to spend on a dress, her black and nude Zuhair Murad mini mesh and sequin dress would be a serious wardrobe update. As would her black suede Chanel round-toe knee-high boots with chain-link embellishments all over. Even just Juliette’s camel suede Étoile Isabel Marant knee-high boots would be nice. Her black and silver Matthew Williamson mini dress with sequin and feathery fringe is stunning, too. And if you want fringe but don’t want an entire dress, there is that navy blue Gryphon leather mini skirt featuring fringe. But not everything is dressy dressy. Her vermillion and black Proenza Schouler top with the bow on the back would look great with jeans. And lastly, who doesn’t need a pair of oxblood skinny leather pants? I mean, right? If you love Maddie: Throughout the entire series, Maddie’s fashion has gone from private-school uniform to absolute style icon. Taking after her mother, obviously. The most Maddie item up for sale is her blackish floral Cinq à Sept silk blouse. If you love Scarlett: If that boho hippie vibe is your thing, Scarlet’s teal Tibi maxi skirt with lace is a no-brainer. And, it has pockets. It would go perfectly with her creme White + Warren knit cashmere top. If you love Layla: Layla Grant. #Nashville #FashionFriday A post shared by Aubrey Peeples (@heypeeplesitsaubrey) on Mar 25, 2016 at 11:20am PDT When Layla was around, you loved her or you hated her. There was no real in between. But either way, her closet was downright enviable. Remember her adorable crimson floral dress from The Kooples? If you love Cadence: Emily's back! And Cadence… the cuteness is too much. @kourtney_hansen #NashvilleCMT pic.twitter.com/dRy9nODFbL — Nashville on CMT (@NashvilleCMT) February 23, 2018 If there’s a newborn in your life, steal this look from Avery and Juliette’s baby Cadence: her Vince cashmere long-sleeved all-in-one. If you love the guys: Men who want to show off their inner Avery might like the black John Varvatos he wore to gigs. For Gunnar’s fans, there’s the grey AllSaints Keswick denim jacket which looked amazing on him. But he also wore a casual-but-cool chambray Paul Smith sport coat, and I think that could be a wardrobe staple for any man his size.