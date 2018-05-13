Mothers Bring Out Our Best

Shout Outs to the Ones Who Raised Them

Why can’t every day be Mother’s Day? Seriously. It brings out the best in all the country singers out there who love their mothers and the ones who loved becoming mothers.

This Mother’s Day (May 13), Luke Bryan was busy on American Idol, but he also happened to get the best gift of all: his mother, LeClaire. She surprised him on the show on Sunday night. And Carrie Underwood, in her Don’t Mess with Mama t-shirt, admitted that her three-year-old Isaiah can’t read yet, so he was indeed messing with her and making her watch Fraggle Rock with him.

Miranda Lambert called her mom and grandma grit, glitter and the real keepers of the flame. Dolly Parton called her mom her very core and heart. Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman said she learned how to be a mother from her own sweet mother, who showed her kindness, generosity and unconditional love. The band’s Karen Fairchild was happy that her mom shared her sense of style. And Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany thanked their son Memphis for making her a mama.

But it wasn’t all just posts from the daughters of country music. Tim McGraw told his mom that he appreciates her and the sacrifices and challenges she overcame to raise him and his siblings. Thomas Rhett raved about how his wife does motherhood with ease. Keith Urban said HMD to his mom and all the moms everywhere. And Brett Eldredge told his mom she gave him the soul in his life and his music.

That feeling when your mom surprises you on #AmericanIdol. pic.twitter.com/Wp6agPI1W2 — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) May 14, 2018

Happy Mother's Day! Be sure to show your love to all the mamas today! pic.twitter.com/LN3oD8wgS3 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 13, 2018

Thousands of miles away in another country but your heart is always with me…you gave me the soul in my life and my music, even if ya can’t sing a lick haha! Love ya mom!! Happy Mother’s Day to all ya MOMMMMS on #mothersday pic.twitter.com/aSNiE7Ww6f — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother's Day to every mom, and especially my own! Love you, Mom! pic.twitter.com/RUxWfZzP8q — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to each and every mama out there! This is me with my own mama and grandmother… just a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/ZsxaRyhckj — Tracy Lawrence (@tracy_lawrence) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mamas out there. Especially this one…. don’t know what I’d do without you pic.twitter.com/jggHuQ2xjO — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) May 13, 2018

I don’t post many photos of my son because I want to protect him and I respect his privacy but there is nothin more important to me in this whole wide world than him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xVWxMoZ540 — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) May 13, 2018