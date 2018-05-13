Music

Mothers Bring Out Our Best

Shout Outs to the Ones Who Raised Them
2018-05-13

Why can’t every day be Mother’s Day? Seriously. It brings out the best in all the country singers out there who love their mothers and the ones who loved becoming mothers.

This Mother’s Day (May 13), Luke Bryan was busy on American Idol, but he also happened to get the best gift of all: his mother, LeClaire. She surprised him on the show on Sunday night. And Carrie Underwood, in her Don’t Mess with Mama t-shirt, admitted that her three-year-old Isaiah can’t read yet, so he was indeed messing with her and making her watch Fraggle Rock with him.

Miranda Lambert called her mom and grandma grit, glitter and the real keepers of the flame. Dolly Parton called her mom her very core and heart. Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman said she learned how to be a mother from her own sweet mother, who showed her kindness, generosity and unconditional love. The band’s Karen Fairchild was happy that her mom shared her sense of style. And Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany thanked their son Memphis for making her a mama.

But it wasn’t all just posts from the daughters of country music. Tim McGraw told his mom that he appreciates her and the sacrifices and challenges she overcame to raise him and his siblings. Thomas Rhett raved about how his wife does motherhood with ease. Keith Urban said HMD to his mom and all the moms everywhere. And Brett Eldredge told his mom she gave him the soul in his life and his music.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.