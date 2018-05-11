Ten GIFs That Prove Roseanne Is the Mother of all Mothers

In the history of women on television there’s never been a wife or mother quite like Roseanne.
She wasn’t the cookie-cutter, picture-perfect TV mom, but she was bold, brazen, clever and loyal. She was also loving, in her own sassy way, of course. So to us, that makes her pretty much perfect.
In honor of CMT’s Mother’s Day marathon of the beloved sitcom, kicking off Sunday (May 13) at 12 p.m. ET, we’ve put together a list of 10 GIFs that more than prove Roseanne is #momgoals and the mother of all mothers, in our humble opinions.
-
She’s always on the grind.
Hair rollers + turkey stuffing = multi-tasking
She’s the coolest grandmother around.
And the sassiest.
She calls it like she sees it.
And she’s not afraid to put you in your place.
She’s a total ride or die BFF.
And clearly a champion for women.
She knows when to preach.
And she knows when to hold back.
She knows her man, too, honey.
- FAQ/Help
- CMT App
- CMT One Country
- Jobs
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Copyright
- Closed Captioning
- Partners
- Ad Choices
© 2018 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
-