Ten GIFs That Prove Roseanne Is the Mother of all Mothers

In the history of women on television there’s never been a wife or mother quite like Roseanne.

She wasn’t the cookie-cutter, picture-perfect TV mom, but she was bold, brazen, clever and loyal. She was also loving, in her own sassy way, of course. So to us, that makes her pretty much perfect.

In honor of CMT’s Mother’s Day marathon of the beloved sitcom, kicking off Sunday (May 13) at 12 p.m. ET, we’ve put together a list of 10 GIFs that more than prove Roseanne is #momgoals and the mother of all mothers, in our humble opinions.