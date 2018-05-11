TV

Ten GIFs That Prove Roseanne Is the Mother of all Mothers

Thirty Years Later, She's Still Setting #MomGoals
by 22m ago

In the history of women on television there’s never been a wife or mother quite like Roseanne.

She wasn’t the cookie-cutter, picture-perfect TV mom, but she was bold, brazen, clever and loyal. She was also loving, in her own sassy way, of course. So to us, that makes her pretty much perfect.

In honor of CMT’s Mother’s Day marathon of the beloved sitcom, kicking off Sunday (May 13) at 12 p.m. ET, we’ve put together a list of 10 GIFs that more than prove Roseanne is #momgoals and the mother of all mothers, in our humble opinions.

  1. She’s always on the grind.

    Hair rollers + turkey stuffing = multi-tasking

  2. She’s the coolest grandmother around.

    And the sassiest.

  3. She calls it like she sees it.

  4. And she’s not afraid to put you in your place.

  5. She’s a total ride or die BFF.

    And clearly a champion for women.

  6. She knows when to preach.

  7. And she knows when to hold back.

  8. She knows her man, too, honey.

    Dan Conner has got it made, let’s face it.

  9. She is THE BOSS.

    Yes ma’am. YES MA’AM.

  10. And she’s a true queen.

    And don’t you ever forget it.

