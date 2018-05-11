Trent Harmon Credits the Inspiring People Behind Debut Album

American Idol champion Trent Harmon was sent a book recently that chronicles the lives of famous Mississippians. Flipping through its pages, the Amory native discovered he is among the profiled along with some of American music’s great architects like blues legend Robert Johnson and the king of rock ‘n’ roll Elvis Presley.
“Robert Johnson — he’s page one,” Harmon told CMT.com during a recent visit. “I didn’t realize how much music was being thrown my way growing up in Mississippi and 99 percent of it most likely originated from the Delta blues. I don’t know that I deserve to be in that book just yet, but I’m trying to get better every day to deserve to be in there.”
With the May 18 release of his 11-song debut, You Got ‘Em All, Harmon is reintroducing the world to the artistry that landed him on the show. Featuring eight Harmon co-written originals, it’s country music that’s rooted in the sounds of the region that raised him and sets up the Harmon sound of tomorrow.
Songs like the opener, “There’s a Girl,” embody the David Gray music that dominated the airwaves in the late ‘90s and early 2000s; the same songs that influenced fellow Midsouth musicians like Memphis’ Drew Holcomb. He showcases the Maroon 5-edge in his voice in the sexy “Her” and “Falling,” the latter of which Keith Urban co-wrote with Brett James and Dallas Davidson.
The fact that Harmon is a new artist with an Urban original on his debut album isn’t wasted on him. The was pitched to him while he was still competing on Idol.
“It is a huge deal to me, and I had a lot of people ask for the song because I had sung it at shows and Keith had sung it at his shows,” he says. “So, even though I didn’t write it, give the people what they want. They wanted that song on the record so we put it on there.”