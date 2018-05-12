Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

What an incredible night celebrating 10 years of being in this amazing @opry family. Thank you, #RandyTravis for always being so sweet to me! Thanks, @garthbrooks for the flowers! Thanks @bradpaisley #CrystalGayle @vincegillofficial and @reba for the kind words and messages! A special thanks to my Opry family and all the people on my team for the wonderful surprises! Thank you, fans, for all the love and support you have always given and continue to give. Thank you @iveycakestore for the beautiful and delicious cake. And, last, but not least, thank you to the Bologna Lady and my @umgnashville family for being here to celebrate!!! My heart is full…

