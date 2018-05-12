Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

It was Mother’s Day on Sunday (May 13), so the country world was kind of all about that. But other things were happening out there. Carrie Underwood celebrated her 10-year anniversary of being in the Opry, Brad Paisley had an onstage collaboration with Ellen DeGeneres, Kelsea Ballerini crashed Bearden High School’s prom in Knoxville, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris shared a dinner fail, Darius Rucker celebrated his oldest daughter’s college graduation, and Midland made a little beer magic.
What an incredible night celebrating 10 years of being in this amazing @opry family. Thank you, #RandyTravis for always being so sweet to me! Thanks, @garthbrooks for the flowers! Thanks @bradpaisley #CrystalGayle @vincegillofficial and @reba for the kind words and messages! A special thanks to my Opry family and all the people on my team for the wonderful surprises! Thank you, fans, for all the love and support you have always given and continue to give. Thank you @iveycakestore for the beautiful and delicious cake. And, last, but not least, thank you to the Bologna Lady and my @umgnashville family for being here to celebrate!!! My heart is full…
Thanks for the spontaneous prom crash!!! ❤️ https://t.co/s0GLaXBPIk
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) May 13, 2018
Just cooked dinner. It was terrible. Maren was nice and attempted to eat it even after I threw mine in the garbage. I have a wonderful partner.
— Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) May 14, 2018
My oldest @Cary411 graduated college today. So proud of her!! Love my babies. pic.twitter.com/AK8VwRUsR4
— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 12, 2018
