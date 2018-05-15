Dierks Bentley Packs for Hunger-Free Summer

10,426 Pounds of Food (Instead of Rounds of Drinks)

Dierks Bentley is not just about those pre-tour drinks.

This year, before Bentley kicks off his Mountain High tour, he wanted to do something other than the usual party before hitting the road.

“Typically when a tour is about to launch, you get your band and crew together for some drinks before the run,” Bentley said in a press release, “but I wanted to make sure we did something different this year.”

And different is exactly what he did. On Monday (May 14), Bentley got his band and crew together, invited opening act LANCO, and together they went to the Second Harvest Food Bank and sorted 10,426 pounds of food for the one in eight people facing hunger in Middle Tennessee.

“We got everyone together to really start off with what it’s all about for me right now…gratitude.

“The more we get to do and grow out there on the road, the more I want to make it all mean something and Second Harvest is doing great work to make a difference in our community,” he said. The group helped launch the Hunger-Free Summer initiative that will provide 8,600 meals when school meals aren’t an option.

And while Bentley and his squad worked hard, from the looks of Second Harvest’s social media, there was at least one air guitar break in the sorting room.

Just a quick air guitar break happening in the sorting room courtesy of @DierksBentley. pic.twitter.com/BooQNCRsTL — Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (@2HarvestMidTN) May 14, 2018

Bentley’s tour starts on Friday (May 18) in Maryland.