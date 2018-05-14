Dierks Bentley to Deliver The Mountain Live at the Ryman

Dierks Bentley will perform his ninth studio album The Mountain in its entirety live at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on June 7.

LANCO, one of Bentley’s supporting acts on his 2018 tour, is set to open the show.

Tickets for the one-night-only concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT through the Ryman’s website. All the proceeds will benefit the Opry Trust Fund, which was established in 1965 to help country music professionals in need. Since its inception, the Opry Trust Fund has distributed more than $2 million to support those facing financial crises.

The benefit concert falls on the eve of the 13-song collection’s June 8 release. Bentley’s Mountain High Tour launches May 18 in Columbia, Md. with LANCO and Brothers Osborne.



