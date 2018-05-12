Kacey Musgraves Shines In Saturday Night Live Debut

Premieres Emotional New Video for the Track "Mother"

Kacey Musgraves spent Mother’s Day weekend no doubt making her mother very, very proud.

The Grammy-winner and her band traveled up to New York City for a performance on Saturday Night Live, where Musgraves made her official debut as the musical guest for the May 12 episode.

Dressed like a diva straight from the 1970s in a plunging, white tank and bold, blue trousers, Musgraves pumped out a groovy performance of the disco-esque “High Horse.”

We sincerely hope you didn’t miss the rhinestone saddle hanging from the ceiling like a disco ball, but in case you did, behold:

She also delivered the brooding “Slow Burn,” backed by a sharply-dressed band that included her two producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk.

Musgraves is the second country artist this calendar year to grace the stage at Studio 8H. Chris Stapleton brought out his buddy Sturgill Simpson to jam during his January stint as musical guest. Back in December, Maren Morris appeared as the musical guest for host John Cena.

In recent years, SNL has really picked up steam with their country music guests, an added bonus for country music fans who were already fans of the sketch comedy series. And it’s a major incentive for those who’ve never really watched.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Musgraves also debuted an emotional new music video for the equally emotionally-charged track “Mother” from her latest, the critically-acclaimed album Golden Hour.

You’ll want to grab some tissues before you hit play.



