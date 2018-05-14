Life Imitates Art for Risa Binder

Rising artist and new mom Risa Binder is seeing her dreams realized every day she makes music and continues to raise her growing family in Nashville.

The powerhouse vocalist has at least eight songs recorded for an upcoming album with producer Luke Wooten. And she just celebrated her first Mother’s Day with her husband Jordan and their first child, a three-month-old daughter named Lielle Rain.

“I always dreamed when I moved to Nashville that I’d be able to start a family here and do music,” Binder tells CMT.com. “I get emotional thinking about how this actually happening. This past Mother’s Day, I realized we’re carving out our dreams every day, and it’s unbelievable.”

Binder’s life imitates her art with the release her latest single, “You Came Along.” When she first recorded the song — co-written by Phil Barton, Lindsay Rimes and LOCASH’s Preston Brust and Chris Lucas — she didn’t know she was expecting. In the studio, she interpreted the uplifting lyrics as a love song at first. But after an almond milk cappuccino later became the first indicator that she was going to be a mom, the song took on a whole new meaning.

Binder explains she's a huge believer in signs. The day before her performance at Nashville's 2017 CMA Fest, Binder was at her favorite coffee place sitting down with her usual order when she noticed something different about the foam. Instead of one decorative heart, there were two. "I have a favorite coffee shop I go to all the time, and they'll put one heart in the coffee cup," she says. "I went to sit down and there was a heart with another little heart coming out of it. And I was like, 'I'm pregnant.'" Binder says she kept the news to herself before her suspicions were officially confirmed a week later following a radio tour. Lielle makes her music video debut toward the end of the "You Came Along" music video, which was shot three weeks after she made her world debut. Director Doltyn Snedden filmed the cinematic piece, and it showcases the many gifts that unconditional love gives those who find it. "We named her after my grandmother, who was named Lena, and Lielle means gift from God because she really was. I wasn't expecting to be pregnant honestly and there she was. Rain has a lot of significance in our lives. The first kiss I had was Jordan was in the rain, and it rained on our wedding day. Our love story is her middle name." Binder will perform at Nashville's Margaritaville on June 6 leading up to CMA Fest.




